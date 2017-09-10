A Recap: Ag Appreciation Day Yields Bumper Crop of Goodwill

Ag Appreciation Day Yields Bumper Crop of Goodwill

By Michael McAllister

Thursday, August 31, was a perfect day for farming. And it was also a perfect day for paying respect to farmers.

That is precisely what Grinnellians did, with the help of the local Lion’s Club, in a twenty-three-year-old tradition known as Ag Appreciation Day.

New and classic tractors and implements, educational displays, a petting zoo from the Grinnell-Newberg FFA, classic pop and rock music from Route 66, grilled food from Hy-Vee, keynote speakers from Iowa State, recognition awards—all blended to create a memorable event. And, of course, there was the tractor parade that capped the day’s festivities.

This year the event bordered Central park on the east, filling Park Street, and took in portions of both Third and Fourth Avenues.

Special offerings included an antique reaper, courtesy of the Grinnell Historical Society, an educational booth from Iowa State University, and informational displays from the Poweshiek County Conservation Service, Monsanto, the Little Bear Watershed, and even the United States Postal Service, which provided