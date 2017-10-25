$7,000 Awarded to Imagine Grinnell BMX – Skate Park

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell Offers Support to Skate and BMX Park Project

Members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted at their October 24 meeting to support Imagine Grinnell’s project to build a concrete skate and BMX park at Bailey Park in Grinnell. The funds will be used to help meet a matching grant goal, meaning that each $ 100 contribution by a 100 + People Who Care member will effectively be doubled.

Three new members joined at Tuesday’s meeting, bringing current total membership to 70. Each member pledges to donate $ 100 to the project, as determined by vote of the members. This means that the Skate and BMX Park project will receive a total contribution of $ 7,000 through the pooled philanthropy of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, with this amount then being doubled through the matching grant.

The October 24 meeting was the third voting meeting for 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. In April the group voted its support to the Tiger Packs program, and at the July meeting, SEG was the recipient organization. Jenn Latham, Executive Director of SEG, reported that a total of 12 interest-free loans had been enabled by the donations from 100 + People Who Care.

Grinnell’s chapter of 100 + People Who Care is one of more than 400 such entities across the U.S. and Canada, based on a very simple concept that many people, pooling modest donations four times per year, can significantly benefit their communities. Project funding is determined by the members, with the focus always on local or area needs.

Membership remains open to all. The next meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be Tuesday, January 23, 2018. It will be held in the community room at the Drake Library, starting at 5:30 p.m. For further information about 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please call any of the founding board members: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks, 319-269-3475. Christine is also the point of contact for receiving donations for this quarter’s project or for making a nomination at the January meeting. Christine’s e-mail address is cday7117@gmail.com.