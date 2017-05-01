GRMC Hospital Trustees Receive Education

Certification from IHA



New Graduates from Statewide Program to Advance Hospital Governance

A group of 61 Iowa hospital trustees have become the latest graduates of the Iowa Hospital Association’s Board Certification Program, including Grinnell Regional Medical Center Board of Directors members, Dan Agnew and Laura Ferguson, MD. GRMC board members maintaining certification are Bill Menner and Ed Hatcher. The trustees were recognized on Friday, April 21, at the IHA Governance Forum held at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines.

“Every hospital needs engaged, informed, and vital board members to function as an integral part of the hospital leadership team,” says Steve Baumert, CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs and member of the IHA Board, who presented the certificates. “To help make that happen, IHA launched its Board Certification Program in 2010. As of today, more than 150 trustees have completed the program.”

Through this certification program, IHA has provided a framework to support Iowa hospitals in developing highly effective board members. Goals of the program include helping hospitals use governance practices; promoting the coordination of care and the best use of resources; and demonstrating to community stakeholders that Iowa hospitals are dedicated to accountability and transparency and are governed at the highest level of excellence.

“Having four IHA board certified members on GRMC’s governing boards demonstrates a mindset of excellence and higher level of commitment to the communities we serve,” says Todd Linden, GRMC president and CEO. “We are fortunate to have such engaged and devoted individuals advocating for our patients, staff, and community.”