New Management at Grinnell Local Food Source

Grinnell Local Food Source (GLFS) has a new owner/manager, Harriett Dickey-Chasins. “Grinnell Local Food Source connects local farmers and food producers with customers who want to buy local foods,” explains Dickey-Chasins.

Depending on the month, products available through Grinnell Local Food Source can

include locally-raised meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, and fruits, as well as whole and milled grains, granolas, baked goods, and other prepared foods. “We are really lucky to have so many farmers and producers creating great food right in our area,” says Dickey-Chasins.

Orders are coordinated on the GLFS web site (https://grinnelllocalfoodsource.localfoodmarketplace.com/), where producers list their products and customers order their selections. On the third Tuesday of each

month, farmers and producers deliver the orders and customers pick them up at a distribution event. Dickey-Chasins hopes to increase distributions to twice per month in the future. “I also hope to bring in new farmers and producers,” she adds, mentioning that she is very interested in locally-produced cheeses, as well as other products.

The earliest incarnation of what became Grinnell Local Food Source was established in 2008 by Grinnell College students. Local farmers Angela Winburn and Jordan Scheibel expanded it into GLFS in 2014. “I’m proud to be continuing a terrific community resource,” says Dickey-Chasins. “Local foods are really fabulous,” she continues. “And buying local foods benefits our local economy and fosters community.”

Interested local farmers, food producers, and community members are encouraged to contact Dickey-Chasins at localfoodgrinnell1@gmail.com.