Healthcare Scholarship Applications Available

Grinnell Regional Medical Center Auxiliary provides scholarships to area students pursuing a healthcare career. Scholarships are for graduating high school seniors and current college students. These funds are also available to adult students pursuing a healthcare career and those currently working in healthcare and seeking advanced training. This year $2,000 has been designated for scholarships, given as four $500 awards.

“On behalf of the Auxiliary, I wish to underscore not only the commitment the members share in supporting the education of healthcare professionals, but also our delight in being part of the journey students take to earn a degree and/or certifications,” says Esther Ware, Auxiliary Scholarship Committee co-chair. “We are grateful and encouraged by each application we read, and humbled by the numbers of students who wish to use their educations to serve others in their communities.”

Applications are now available from area high school guidance counselors, the admissions desk at GRMC, and online at http://www.grmc.us/donate/grmc-auxiliary/auxiliary-scholarship. Individuals who are interested in pursuing healthcare careers have until Friday, March 10, to submit completed scholarship application forms.

Selection is based on applicant’s desire to follow a healthcare career, financial need, scholastic ability, and character. Two letters of recommendation that attest to the character and qualifications of the applicant must accompany the application. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The auxiliary will review applications and notify recipients by early April. For additional information about the GRMC Auxiliary scholarships, please call the GRMC office of communications and development at 641-236-2590.

State Healthcare Scholarship

The Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) is proud to continue the Health Care Careers Scholarship program. The Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), an IHA subsidiary, administers the scholarship program with each scholarship worth $3,500. This scholarship can cover two years, for a total of $7,000.

The ultimate goal of this program is to fill Iowa healthcare positions that currently have a notable number of openings by offering significant financial support to students seeking healthcare education or training. In exchange for that financial support, each award recipient must commit to working one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of scholarship award.

All applications will be submitted online at the IHERF scholarship website www.iowahospitalscholarships.org that will help students confirm their eligibility before beginning the application process. This will allow for electronic submission of their application, college program verification, and references.

Scholarship applications will be scored and awards made based on each applicant’s qualifications. All portions of the application form must be submitted by March 30, 2017.