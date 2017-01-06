Are you looking for a full or part-time job with flexible hours and benefits? Are you looking for educational opportunities to further your nursing career? St. Francis Manor is seeking dependable and caring nurse aides to provide quality care to our residents. If you have a positive and enthusiastic attitude, stop in today! 2021 4th Avenue, Grinnell, IA 50112. www.stfrancismanor.com. Equal Opportunity Provider & Employer.