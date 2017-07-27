50th Anniversary Celebration

Grinnell Regional Medical Center will host a large 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Throw on your blue jeans and prepare to dance the night away at the fourth GRMC Blue Jean Ball. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds, 425 East St., Grinnell.

The Blue Jean Ball moves to the fairgrounds, to accommodate more people. TVK, a band from Chicago, will play music from all eras and genres from 8 p.m. to midnight as guest celebrate the 50th anniversary of GRMC. Tickets are $35 per person. Tickets can be purchased at Riverside Junction in Lynnville, Security Title in Montezuma, and the county fair from July 20 to 23. Tickets are also available online at bit.ly/50BlueJeanBall and at The Glass Gift Box inside GRMC up to the date of the event.

The evening will feature a silent auction with more than 50 items. Silent auction items include artwork by local artists, donations from local restaurants and businesses, and other generous donors to the medical center.

Live auction begins at 9 p.m. and items include a one week stay at The Villages in Florida; a custom-built wine cabinet with wine glass holders and internal lighting features; a full-day guided pheasant hunt for three on Brownells’ 300-acre Big Springs Hunting Preserve; a high quality, locally raised pork, processed at Dayton Meat Products, Inc. to the buyer’s specifications and more. To see the full list of live and silent auction items, go to www.grmc.us.

A raffle will also be held for the chance to win a 50/50 drawing. Raffle tickets are one ticket for $1 or six tickets for $5. Tickets will be sold before the event in The Glass Gift Box, up until the day before the Blue Jean Ball. For more information about raffle tickets or tickets to the event, contact Heidi Ramaeker Pearson at 641-236-2961 or by email at hpearson@grmc.us.