$10,000 Raised by 5K Fundraiser Held to Benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign

(Grinnell, IA – October 5, 2017) Walkers, runners and weightlifters came from as far away as Maryland and Colorado to participate in St. Francis Manor Foundation’s first 5K Pump & Run/Walk on a beautiful fall morning the last day of September. The youngest participant was 9-year-old Gideon Miller from Ankeny and the oldest participants were Seeland Park residents Jolene Jones and John Green. The event raised just over $10,000 to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign which will add 20 much-needed assisted living apartments to the Grinnell community in 2018.

The 5K (3.1 mile) route took participants through the Seeland Park campus to Penrose to Garfield to East Street and back. Individuals who chose to “Pump” & Run were able to reduce their 5K run times by 15 seconds for each successful time they were able to bench press a percentage of their body weight.

The women’s overall winner was Susie Duke with one pump which reduced her 5K time to 18.79 minutes. The men’s overall winner was KC Cornish with 22 pumps which reduced his 5K time to 14.82 minutes. Each received a medal and a trophy.

First place medals were also given to the top male and female finishers in each age group. Top weightlifters were Susie Duke (1 pump), KC Cornish (22 pumps), Ben Pearce (21 pumps) and Rob Hanlon (19 pumps). Women 1st place runners were Janelle Stahl (25.45 min.), Shelly Perkins (28.32 min.), Jordyn Sherwood (29.37 min.) and Rose Osland (31.14 min.). Men 1st place runners were Ben Pearce (21 pumps reduced his 5K time to 15.07 min.), Issac Bryant (11 pumps reduced his 5K time to 15.71 min.), Logan Bredesky (16.40 min.), Rob Hanlon (19 pumps reduced his 5K time to 22.13 min.), Duane Klenk (22.30 min.), Robin Gray (4 pumps reduced his 5K time to 23.41 min.) and Gideon Miller (26.14 min.). Women 1st place walkers were Kayla Faas (46.08 min.), Stacy Miller (46.17 min.), Faye Klenk (48.27 min.), Teresa Phipps (50.13 min.), and Jolene Jones (57.03 min.). Men 1st place walkers were Jason Miller (46.13 min.), Chase Faas (46.14 min.) and John Green (53.34 min.).

“We wish to thank the many local businesses that sponsored this event to raise funds for such an important community project,” said Dion Schrack, St. Francis Manor’s Executive Administrator. “We

also want to thank Rob Hanlon for providing the weightlifting equipment, Dick and Sharon Plants for providing the official clock, and the Seeland Park residents who volunteered their time to help with this event. Most importantly, we want to thank our Fitness Specialist, Julie Klein, for having the vision, enthusiasm and organization to make this fun event a success!”

Business and individual sponsors of the St. Francis Manor Foundation’s 5K Pump & Run/Walk event included: Platinum Sponsors: Charnetski, Lacina & Clower and Pennysaver/The Poweshiek County CR; Gold Sponsors: American Masonry, Bushong Construction Company, Great Western Bank, The Grinnell Herald-Register, Grinnell Mutual, Malcom Lumber, Medicap Pharmacy, Dion and Shelley Schrack, Select Structural Engineering and Starnes TV & Appliance; Silver Sponsors: Global Reach, Grinnell College, Hurk Underground Technologies and Manatt’s Inc; Bronze Sponsors: Anna Kayte’s Boutique/Awards Unlimited, Brooklyn Medical Clinic, Country Carpet Cleaners, Cranston Landscaping, Faas Construction & Excavating, Grinnell Outdoor Power & Service, Hy-Vee, Jeffrey A. Schwarck Financial Services Co., JP Drain Cleaning & Plumbing, Linder Tire Service, Martin Bros. Distributing, Mid Iowa Real Estate, Auctions & Appraisals, Pagliai’s Pizza, Poweshiek Abstract Company, Total Choice Shipping & Printing and Wes Finch Auto Plaza.

“Thanks to the generous donations already received from more than 560 donors, construction of the Hammond Center for Assisted Living began in early September, but additional gifts and pledges are still needed to help us complete this much-needed assisted living community and have it operational by next September,” said Dion. “This is a great opportunity for individuals to help create a legacy which will benefit their community and potentially serve their future healthcare needs or the needs of their parents, children, grandchildren and generations to come.”

Checks to benefit the Hammond Center for Assisted Living Building Campaign can be made payable to the “St. Francis Manor Foundation” and dropped off or mailed to 2021 4th Avenue, Grinnell, IA 50112. The St. Francis Manor Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and all gifts are tax deductible as permitted by law. Individuals age 70½ or older with an IRA can also avoid paying income taxes on their required minimum distribution by donating directly to the St. Francis Manor Foundation. For more information about this project or other giving options, contact Dion Schrack at 641-236-7592 or visit www.stfrancismanor.com.