1000+ Trees Grinnell Offers Tree Gifts this holiday season

Imagine Grinnell and the 1000+ Trees Grinnell committee are excited to offer the perfect gift for those hard to shop for loved ones. Give the gift of a tree to your loved one this holiday season through the 1000+ Trees Grinnell initiative and the recipient will get to pick the specific species and have it delivered or be able to be picked up for planting in Spring of 2021.

Purchasers are able to designate the recipient along with gifting the cost of a shade tree ($175), flowering/ornamental tree ($150), evergreen tree ($100), or fruit/nut tree ($50). Recipients will be contacted by a 1000+ Trees committee member to select their specific type of tree once options are available. The committee will also work with the recipient to arrange pickup or delivery of the tree and if there is any other assistance needed to successfully plant the tree (hole dug, planted, mulched, etc). Trees can be paid for with a check or credit card on the attached form or online at www.imaginegrinnell.org/donate.

The 1000+ Tree Grinnell initiative is still seeking responses to tree loss and interest in replacing trees. The committee is encouraging Grinnellians to take a short survey: https://forms.gle/GBz9hbZPQhH7oVzM6. Information gathered in this survey will help with the spring planning process and enable the committee to get a more accurate count of trees planted post-derecho.

The 1000+ Trees steering committee continues to organize a plan to systematically replant and support new trees in Grinnell. If you would like to donate to the initiative please go to the Imagine Grinnell website, www.imaginegrinnell.org/donate/ and designate 1000+ Trees in the memo. Follow, Imagine Grinnell’s facebook page and website for information on opportunities to volunteer. 1000+ Trees plans to coordinate with the City of Grinnell, Grinnell College, and other interested parties in the process of re-treeing Grinnell.