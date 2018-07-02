100 + People Who Care to Meet July 24

People Who Care – Grinnell + People Who Care – Grinnell will be Tuesday, July 24. The hour-long meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will be held in the Caulkins Community Room at the Drake Library. This will be a voting meeting for the organization, where a decision is made regarding support for a community organization in the greater Grinnell area.

With membership now numbering 90, building toward the goal of having at least 100 members, the beneficiary organization will receive over $ 9,000 in donations. The 90 memberships are comprised of 116 individuals from the greater Grinnell area.

At the upcoming quarterly meeting, members will nominate charitable entities in the greater Grinnell area. Three of the nominations will be drawn, with the nominators then offering a brief description of the project. There will be an opportunity for questions regarding each project, and then the members will vote. The project receiving the most votes becomes the recipient entity for the third quarter of the year. Each member commits to writing a $ 100 check to that entity. Members will also receive an update report at the meeting on the Local Foods Connection, which was selected as the recipient of the members’ April donations.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell had its beginning in January, 2017 and is based on a model pioneered in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The concept is very simple. One hundred people, each willing to write a check for $ 100 will result in a total of $ 10,000 being raised to benefit a community organization. This action happens four times per year. Currently, world-wide, there are more than 600 “100 People Who Care” organizations, with other, regional ones being based in Des Moines, Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids, and Pella.

Membership in 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell is open to all. Those who would like to join are invited to attend the July 24 meeting. It is also possible to attend as a non-voting guest, in order to learn more about the organization. For further information, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), or Al Ricks (319-269-3475). Donna Ricks serves as the point coordinator for membership questions, with her e-mail contact being djrteach@msn.com. Christine Day serves as the point coordinator for nominations and administrative questions, with her contact being cday7117@gmail.com.