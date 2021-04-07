100 + People Who Care – Grinnell to Meet Electronically in April﻿

Continuing the pattern for safety during the pandemic, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will meet electronically this quarter. In place of the 2nd Quarter’s face-to-face meeting that would have occurred on April 27, the nominating and voting process will all happen via email, and checks will be delivered through the postal service.

The call for nominations has now gone out to members. Members have until April 19 to submit their nomination of an organization in the greater Grinnell area that might benefit from the pooled resources of 100 + People Who Care. Nomination forms are to be submitted to Christine Day at cday7117@gmail.com. The nominations will then be compiled, narrowed to three by an unbiased selection process, and sent out to members, with votes to be submitted by the end of the day on Friday, April 30. Members will then submit their $ 100 checks to support the organization receiving the most votes.

With 183 individuals constituting 136 memberships, 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell should recognize at least $ 13,600 for the present quarter’s funding. The similar funding method in the first calendar quarter realized a total of $ 14,250 in donations to the 1000 + Trees project, to replace trees lost to the derecho and to disease.

Membership in 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell remains open to all. The only requirement of membership is the willingness to pool charitable contributions to benefit an organization in the greater Grinnell region, and to write a check in the amount of $ 100, four times per year. The concept of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell began in Michigan, in 2006, and has since moved across the United States and Canada. It is based on the idea that many people, each willing to contribute a modest amount, can make a significant difference in the life of their community. Since the founding of the Grinnell unit in January, 2017, a total in excess of $ 187,000 has flowed to worthy organizations in the area.

For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118, Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), or Al Ricks (319-269-3475).