100 + People Who Care – Grinnell – To Meet April 25

The quarterly meeting of 100+ People Who Care – Grinnell will be held at the Drake Community Library on Tuesday, April 25. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s community room, and will last one hour. This will be the first actual “voting” meeting for the new organization.

With membership now exceeding fifty, by the end of the evening a local organization will have been selected to be the recipient of a $ 5,000 donation. This is made possible by the commitment of each member to make a $ 100 contribution to the designated organization, as selected by nomination and vote of the members.

At the upcoming membership meeting, three charities from the greater Grinnell area will be placed in nomination by People Who Care members. Brief presentations regarding each will be made by their nominator. Then the membership will vote by secret ballot. The nominee receiving the most votes of the members present will be the selected charity for this quarter. All members will then write a check to that charity. This process will be completed within the one-hour timeframe.

The 100 + People Who Care movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada from its start in Michigan in 2006. There are now more than 400 chapters, with several in Iowa. Grinnell’s is newly formed, with the organizational meeting being held in January. The concept is very simple. Interested people combine and focus charitable donations to significantly impact their community. Members pledge to make four $ 100 contributions over the course of a year, with the recipient organization being granted the full amount of the donations for a particular quarter.

The local goal is to eventually have at least 100 “People Who Care.” In response to only one meeting, the membership is already half-way toward that goal. Membership remains open. Every interested person is invited to attend the April 25 meeting, and membership forms will be available that evening. Anyone who is unable to attend, but is still interested in joining should contact Christine Day at cday7127@gmail.com. Christine is also the point of contact for members who are considering making a nomination of their favorite charity for balloting consideration.

Questions related to 100+ People Who Care – Grinnell can be addressed to any member of the founding board: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks, 319-26-3475.