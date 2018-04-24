100 + PEOPLE WHO CARE – GRINNELL TO FUND

LOCAL FOOD CONNECTION

The April 24 meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell resulted in the decision to fund the Local Food Connection with the proceeds from this quarter’s selection process. By pooling contributions of $ 100 per member, 100+ People Who Care – Grinnell will be contributing more than $ 8,000 to fund Local Food Connection’s important work.

Local Food Connection is relatively new to Grinnell and is a volunteer-led organization. It seeks to link local food producers to low income clients by offering credits at farmers’ markets, subsidized CSA shares for client, and bulk deliveries to service organizations, such as MICA and Station Clubhouse. Local Food Connection is dependent on monetary contributions to be able to purchase the food items from local producers at fair-market prices, with the result being moving quality local foods into the hands of those in need.

Membership, after the April 24 meeting, stands at 84 – well on the way to the 100 + goal. 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell was started in January, 2017, based on a very simple concept that has worked well in approximately 600 communities across North America: many people, offering modest donations four times per year, can accomplish great good in their communities. Projects to be funded are determined by the membership, through the nominating and voting process, with the focus always on local or area needs. Through this simple process a significant contribution is made, leveraging the charitable impact for all.

Membership remains open. The next meeting of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be on Tuesday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in the community room at the Drake Library. For further information about 100 + People Who Are – Grinnell, please call any of the founding board members: Christine Day, 641-485-6180; Dennis Day, 641-485-6118; Donna Ricks, 319-269-9626; or Al Ricks 319-269-3475. Donna is the point of contact for membership questions. Her e-mail address is djrteach@msn.com. Christine is the point of contact for receiving donations for this quarter’s project or for making a nomination at the July meeting. Christine’s e-mail address is cday7117@gmail.com.