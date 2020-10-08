100 + People Who Care – Grinnell Surpass Giving Goal in 3rd Quarter

Look to Meet Electronically in October

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell again surpassed their giving goal of $ 100 per member in the 3rd quarter of the year, with $ 14,750 being contributed to seven beneficiary organizations in the COVID-19 response initiative. With 133 current members, the anticipated contributions would have totaled $ 13,300. Several member, recognizing the ongoing needs of the pandemic response, responded with extra generosity to benefit organizations serving the greater Grinnell area. Organizations and projects benefiting from the 3rd Quarter donations included the Grinnell Food Coalition, LINK, MICA Food Pantry, Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation’s “Safe Return to School”, Poweshiek County Housing Association Fund, Grinnell Education Partnership and the Grinnell Medical Regional Center Foundation.

Members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell will be meeting electronically in October. The call for nominations has now been extended. Members may nominate a worthy organization or project serving people in the greater Grinnell area. Nominations are to be submitted to Christine Day at cday7117@gmail.com by October 17. From those nominations, three will be randomly selected and sent to the membership for review and voting. Members will be asked to submit an electronic vote by October 31, with the project receiving the plurality of votes then being designated as this quarter’s recipient. Members will be asked to submit their checks, payable to the beneficiary organization, by November 10.

100 + People Who Care – Grinnell has been operating to benefit area charities since January, 2017. In the period since, a total of $ 158,810 has moved, through pooled donations, to support worthy projects and causes in the greater community. The operating principle is simple – many people, each contributing the modest amount of $ 100 per quarter, can do amazing things by combining and pooling their resources.

All residents of the area are encouraged to join, with the only commitment being a willingness to write that $ 100 check four times each year! Until COVID-19, the organization met on a quarterly basis to receive nominations and to vote for the recipient organization. At some point, the organization will return to this model. In the meantime, the positive work in the community can continue via electronic means. For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the founding board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626) or Al Ricks (319-269-3475).