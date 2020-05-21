100 + People Who Care – Grinnell Offer Significant Support to Seven Entities

The 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell organization was unable to meet in April due to pandemic cautions. Instead, members nominated seven “frontline” entities, seeking to serve the needs of the community in this crisis time. Members then “voted with their dollars” by writing checks to one or more organizations of their choosing. With 131 current members, the usual and expected scope of support would have totaled $ 13,100. To help meet the crisis needs, however, this quarter’s response totaled $ 35,510.

Agencies and programs benefitting from these contributions included CoSI, the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Relief Fund, Grinnell Food Coalition, Grinnell Regional Medical Center, LINK, MICA Food Pantry and MICA Rent Assistance.

Members of the Board of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell would like to offer a sincere thank you to all who reached deep to extend a hand of care in this unparalleled time, while offering the reminder that, as the pandemic continues, the need for community support continues to be felt by the helping agencies. Anyone wishing to still contribute to one or more of these causes may contact any of the 100 + People Who Care Board members for information on how to route donations. Board members are Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626) and Al Ricks (319-269-3475)