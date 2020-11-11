100 + People Who Care Benefitting Grinnell Ministerial Association’s Work to Meet Emergency Needs

Members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted, electronically, to support the work of the Grinnell Ministerial Association in meeting emergency needs of people in the greater Grinnell area. Even though 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell were unable to meet face-to-face in October, due to the continuing pandemic, the caring quality of the members became apparent through the online voting that was conducted recently.

Three nominations were made by members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell. These were distributed to the members, who then voted. As noted, the nomination receiving the plurality of votes was the Grinnell Ministerial Association. Quoting from that nomination form, “Donated funds will be used to provide emergency financial assistance to people in our community and who come through our community. We provide things like gas vouchers, rental assistance, hotel vouchers, food vouchers, utility assistance, and medication assistance. We have no paid staff, so all donations go straight to our neighbors in need.”

The nomination further noted that in past years the Ministerial Association has received significant blocks of funding from other service organizations and from special events in the churches. The pandemic has disrupted some of those regular sources of funding, while the needs in the community have increased.

Each member of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell pledges to write a check for $ 100 to benefit the selected entity. With 132 current members, over $ 13,000 will be generated to benefit the Ministerial Association. Members are now writing their checks and are mailing them to members of the volunteer board of directors, who will then forward them to the Ministerial Association.

Others, who may not yet be members of 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, are invited to join in supporting this worthy project. If you would like to donate to the Grinnell Ministerial Association to help meet emergency needs, please call any of the board members listed below. They will be happy to offer details for making contributions.

For further information regarding 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell, please contact any of the board members: Christine Day (641-485-6180), Dennis Day (641-485-6118), Donna Ricks (319-269-9626), or Al Ricks (319-269-3475). Donna Ricks serves as the point coordinator for membership questions, with her e-mail contact being djrteach@msn.com. Christine Day serves as the point coordinator for nominations and administrative questions, with her contact e-mail being cday7117@gmail.com.