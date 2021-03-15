﻿Grinnell College Museum of Art to begin scheduling visits for the public

GRINNELL, Iowa — Beginning March 15, members of the general public can schedule a visit to the Grinnell Museum of Art from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. Due to the pandemic, the museum has been closed to the public since March 2020.

Lesley Wright, Museum of Art director, said, “This has been a challenging year for so many; the college has worked hard to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community. I am thrilled that we are now able to reopen our doors and welcome the public back to the museum in a safe way.

Information for visitors

To schedule an appointment, call 641-269-4660 or email wrightL@grinnell.edu.

Visitors must have an appointment, scheduled no later than the day before. All appointments will be confirmed either at the time of scheduling or with a return message.

All visitors over the age of 2 must wear a mask.

Visitors need to use the north (campus-facing) door marked “Museum Entrance” and wait for the museum guard to let them into the building.

The main floor restrooms will be available for public use.

The museum has continued in its mission of promoting learning through artistic excellence and creative collaboration. Visitors will be able to see the exhibition “Face Forward,”featuring portraits and figure studies from the museum’s collection and including several new acquisitions. There are ongoing opportunities to explore the collection and to enjoy a range of programming virtually at grinnell.edu/museum.

“We have offered a number of digital exhibitions during the closure, but we are very pleased to now have offer in-person experiences that enable visitors to learn, discover and simply enjoy the museum,” added Wright.